MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian troops have defeated units of the Ukrainian army in the area of Rabotino and Verbovoye, as well as Nesteryanka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Zaporozhye area, Russian units supported by artillery fire, hit the manpower of the 65th, 118th mechanized, 128th mountain assault, 82nd airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and the 3rd brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard near the settlements of Rabotino, Verbovoye, Nesteryanka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said. The enemy lost "up to 70 servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, four vehicles and a D-30 howitzer," it added.