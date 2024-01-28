Ukrainian army loses up to 120 troops in Krasny Liman area in past day

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian army in the Krasny Liman area have amounted to up to 120 troops over the past day, with the Russian forces also repelling three enemy attacks in that area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, units of the battlegroup Center supported by artillery fire and heavy flame-throwing systems, repelled three attacks by assault groups of the 13th brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard and the 44th separate battalion of the Ukrainian army near Chervonaya Dibrova of the Lugansk People's Republic and Yampolovka of the Donetsk People's Republic.

"The enemy losses amounted to up to 120 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, as well as an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and a D-20 howitzer," the ministry said.