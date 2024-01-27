Russian air defense systems shot down 7 HIMARS and Vampire shells

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems shot down seven rockets from the HIMARS and Vampire multiple launch rocket systems, and also destroyed 28 Ukrainian drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"Air defense systems shot down seven rockets from the HIMARS and Vampire multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Zolotorevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Spornoye, Belogorovka, Kleshcheevka, Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kazachiy Lagery, Novaya Mayachka, and Peschanovka, Kherson region," the ministry said.

The ministry added that operational-tactical aviation, drones, missile forces, and artillery from groups of troops of the Russian Armed Forces hit manpower and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 102 regions.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 568 aircraft, 265 helicopters, 11,283 drones, 456 anti-aircraft missile systems, 14,805 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,210 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 7,881 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 17,940 units of enemy special military vehicles have been destroyed.