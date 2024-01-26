Defense industry enterprises supply 98.8% of planned new equipment to Russian Armed Forces

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Organizations of the Russian military-industrial complex fulfilled their responsibilities to supply new equipment to troops last year, accounting for 98.8% of projected indicators, according to Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Alexey Krivoruchko.

"Based on the results of the past year, the fulfillment of obligations by defense industry organizations in terms of the supply of new equipment reached 98.8% of the planned indicators and 99.8% in terms of repairs," he said.

According to the deputy minister, "the total volume of funding for state defense orders has doubled over the past two years - in 2023, it increased by 24%."

Krivoruchko also stated that the supply of priority weapons to troops increased fivefold in 2023. "Thanks to the redistribution of the structure of the state defense order in terms of concentrating efforts on the purchase of equipment, last year it was possible to achieve an increase in the supply of priority types of weapons and military equipment to the troops by more than five times compared to the same indicators in 2022," he said.

"With the start of the special military operation, by decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, unprecedented measures have been taken and are being consistently implemented to meet the needs of the army and navy for modern weapons and military equipment," Krivoruchko concluded.