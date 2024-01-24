US-led coalition violated Syrian airspace six times in past day

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Aircraft of the US-led international coalition violated Syrian airspace six times over the past 24 hours, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry) said.

"Over the past 24 hours, six violations were registered in the Al-Tanf area, committed by one pair of F-16 fighters, one pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft, one MC-12W intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support plane and one MQ-1C multirole unmanned aerial vehicle of the coalition," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

In his words, the coalition's actions create dangerous precedents for air accidents or incidents and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace.