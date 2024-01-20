Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks near Rovnopol in DPR — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks near Rovnopol and inflicted fire damage on Ukrainian troops near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In the south Donetsk area, units of Battlegroup East, acting in coordination with artillery forces and heavy flamethrower crews, repelled two attacks by assault teams from the 127th Territorial Defense Brigade near Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic and also inflicted fire damage on troops from the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed office near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, Ukraine lost up to 95 troops, three motor vehicles and two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems.