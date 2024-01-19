US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace two times in past day

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area two times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, two times during the day."

He also said that during the past day, two shelling attacks on the positions of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group and Turkistan Islamic Party (both outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Apart from that, in his words, the Russian reconciliation center conducted three humanitarian operation during the past day and delivered 10.5 tons of food to people in the Damascus, Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor governorates.