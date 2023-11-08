Over 1,000 Baltic Fleet troops hold live-fire exercise in Russia’s westernmost region

KALININGRAD, November 8. /TASS/. Over 1,000 Baltic Fleet marine infantry and army corps units are practicing the latest warfare tactics at training grounds in Russia’s westernmost exclave of the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The personnel of the Baltic Fleet’s combined marine infantry and army corps units stationed in the Kaliningrad Region are engaged in tactical gunnery exercises based on the methods adapted to present-day warfare and characterized by the simultaneous combination of firing objectives to employ the entire range of armaments, reconnaissance capabilities and military hardware," the press office said in a statement.

The Baltic Fleet’s troops are practicing fire against targets simulating enemy manpower and armor, it said.

"The drills are highly intense exercises running, in particular, at nighttime with the use of night vision devices and special reconnaissance capabilities," the press office said.

The drills have brought together over 1,000 Baltic Fleet personnel, it specified.

The personnel of the Baltic Fleet’s combined units are training under the supervision of military instructors with the experience of combat operations in present-day armed conflicts, live-firing AK-74M, AKS-74U, AK-12 assault guns, sniper rifles, Kord large-caliber machine-guns, RPG-7 and AGS-17 grenade launchers and also practicing throwing hand grenades, the press office said.