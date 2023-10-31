Federal Guard Service to hold planned exercise in central Moscow, possibly deploying armor

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Guard Service, which is responsible for the security of Russia's top officials, will hold drills this week on the premises of the Government House (known as the "White House") and the two-chamber Federal Assembly, or parliament.

"Scheduled annual tactical and special exercises of the Russian Federal Guard Service will be held in Moscow on November 1-3," the agency’s press and public relations department told TASS. According to the press service, "the main stages will be held on the premises of the House of the Government of the Russian Federation and in the complex of buildings housing the Presidential Administration, the Federation Council [upper house of parliament] and the State Duma [lower house]."

The Federal Guard Service stated that, "for the implementation of a number of [elements of] the exercise, armored vehicles attached to the National Guard Forces Command of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardiya - TASS) may be deployed." "There are no plans to introduce any restrictions on the movement of citizens," the press service clarified.

"During the exercises, practical issues pertaining to service activities will be practiced," the press service said, adding that the training "will be conducted in cooperation with units of law enforcement agencies and emergency services."