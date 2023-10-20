US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area twelve times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Three pairs of F-16 and two pairs of Rafale fighter jets, as well as one MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, twelve times during the day," he said.

According to Kulit, two violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

"The coalition continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said.

Apart from that, in his words, during the day, one shelling attack on the positions of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) was reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.