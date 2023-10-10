Russian military deliver three tons of humanitarian aid to Syria’s Ghabaghib

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria have delivered humanitarian aid to civilians of the Ghabaghib settlement in Syria's Deraa Governorate.

"In the administration building of the settlement, Russian servicemen distributed 300 food kits with a total weight of about three tons. Each kit contains up to ten kilograms of food, including flour, rice, tea, sugar and vegetable oil. In addition to the food kits, the military delivered 1,500 kilograms of clothing," the statement said.

In addition, as part of the humanitarian operation, the deputy head of the medical service of the Damascus battlegroup examined the local population. Citizens were provided with treatment recommendations and necessary medicines. According to the agency, local state and municipal authorities thanked the Russian servicemen for their assistance.

"In total, about 3,600 humanitarian actions were carried out as part of the work of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria and Control of Refugee Movement. More than 7,584 tons of food, bottled water and basic necessities were delivered and distributed to Syrian citizens," the statement said.