Officials of UN, Russian Foreign Ministry to discuss food security in Moscow on October 9

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths and Secretary-General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebecca Grynspan will arrive in Moscow on October 9 to discuss a number of food security issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told a briefing on Friday.

"Next Monday, the 9th, UN representatives - Ms. Grynspan, whom I named at the head of the UN delegation, which will include UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths will arrive in Moscow, and we will hold consultations on these issues (food security - TASS) and once again we will convey our points of view, our assessments regarding this entire range of issues."

Vershinin stressed that the memorandum between Russia and the UN, concluded for three years, remains in force. "We have received assurances from the UN side that it is working," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister added.

On July 22, 2022, a package of documents was signed in Istanbul to solve the problem of supplying food and fertilizers to world markets. The memorandum between Russia and the UN provides for the involvement of the world organization in the work to remove anti-Russian restrictions that impede the export of agricultural products and fertilizers.