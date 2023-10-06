Crimean court sentences Ukrainian national to 13 years in prison for espionage — agency

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Crimean Supreme Court has sentenced a Ukrainian national to 13 years in prison for passing information about Russian forces to the Security Service of Ukraine, the Russian Federal Security Service said.

"The Supreme Court of the Republic of Crimea has found Ukrainian national Sergey Vitaliyevich Tsygipa, born in 1961, guilty of espionage. He was sentenced to 13 years in a maximum security prison," the Russian agency said.

It has been established that he informed representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the locations, size and movements of Russian forces in the zone of the special military operation, along with data on what types of military equipment and weapons they were using.

"This information was intended for Ukrainian forces to use when adjusting their artillery, missile and bombing strikes on the position of the Russian Armed Forces," the Russian security service said.

According to the agency, also known as the FSB, the Ukrainian is an agent of the Security Service of Ukraine. The criminal case against him was investigated by the Russian Federal Security Service office for the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.