MINSK, October 6. /TASS/. Belarus will establish several major defensive posts along its borders, President Alexander Lukashenko announced during a visit to such a site in the Brest Region.

"This is just one [defensive] post but we will have many. We will carry out the necessary activities today, in peacetime, so that if we receive a signal that our neighbors are misbehaving, we will be able to take up these positions in advance. They need to be at least impassable for the enemy. We will prepare in advance to protect our country in those areas where it is mostly likely to be attacked. Several centers like this, but bigger, will be set up along our border," the SB. Belarus Today media outlet quoted Lukashenko as saying.

The Belarusian president noted that "military activities in Ukraine and [recommendations] from Wagner PMC’s instructors were factored in" when designing such defensive posts. "Our guys really enjoyed training with them (Wagner - TASS). We have fully mastered the lessons learned from modern warfare," he noted.

Vladimir Bely, commander of the Belarusian Armed Forces’ Western Operational Command, reported to the president during the inspection of the defensive post that developments in Ukraine had highlighted the need to establish fortified areas on a timely basis to protect the country’s most tactically important regions and counter any potential offensive by superior enemy forces.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, in turn, emphasized that the ministry had come to the conclusion that "fortified areas need to be created that will be able to withstand both air strikes and artillery attacks." According to him, Belarus is getting ready to defend itself in case of an external attack. "We are no aggressors," Khrenin added. "We are preparing to defend our land and we will not give up one inch of our land to anyone," the Belarusian defense minister stressed.