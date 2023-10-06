Kremlin mum on timeframe of Burevestnik strategic missile tests

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not disclose the date of the successful testing of the breakthrough Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at the Valdai forum on October 5 that Russia had conducted the last successful test of the Burevestnik strategic missile.

"No, I cannot provide any information on this issue in this case," Peskov told reporters, responding to a question about when the missile’s tests had been held.