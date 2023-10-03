Three military satellites launched from Plesetsk space center in 2023 – defense ministry

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Three rockets carrying military satellites have been launched from the Plesetsk space center in northwestern Russia since the start of 2023, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Crews of the Plesetsk space launch facility carried out three launches of Soyuz-2-class space rockets with military spacecraft," the ministry said. "Specialists of the Titov Main Test and Space Systems Control Center oversaw launches of 13 space rockets from the Plesetsk, Vostochny and Baikonur launch facilities, which delivered 55 spacecraft into the orbit."

The Space Troops Day is celebrated on October 4 in commemoration of the launch of the first PS-1 man-made earth satellite. The first space vehicle was launched on October 4, 1957, from Scientific Research Test Range No.5 (later named the Baikonur Cosmodrome) of the USSR Defense Ministry by the Sputnik rocket that was designed on the basis of the R-7 intercontinental ballistic missile.