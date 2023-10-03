Russian paratroopers strike Ukrainian troops near Soledar

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian paratroopers have eliminated a large cluster of Ukrainian troops in the Soledar direction using Grad mulitiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), the Russian defense ministry said on Telegram on Tuesday.

"During aerial reconnaissance, areas of terrain with large clusters of enemy manpower were identified," the ministry said in a statement. "The Grad MLRS crews, having received the task, immediately moved to the area and inflicted fire damage on the enemy with 122-mm incendiary unguided projectiles. These shells destroyed hidden positions of the AFU."

"After that, the squad used high-explosive fragmentation unguided projectiles to crush the enemy's troops," the ministry said in a comment to video footage, posted on Telegram.