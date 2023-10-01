Russian Armed Forces hit Ukrainian army manpower in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Russian military hit manpower and materiel of the Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Kupyansk area, manpower and materiel of the 14th and the 32nd mechanized and the 25th airborne brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces were engaged in the Kupyansk area by aviation strikes and artillery fire of the Battlegroup West in the vicinity of Zagoruikovka and Ivanovka settlements of the Kharkov Region and Novoselovskoe settlement of the Lugansk People’s Republic. Up to twenty five Ukrainian servicemen and two vehicles were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Msta-B and D-30 howitzers and a Grad MLRS combat vehicle were hit during the counter-battery fire, the ministry said. An ammunition depot was destroyed in the vicinity of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry added.