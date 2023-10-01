Shoigu congratulates military on Ground Forces Day

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has congratulated servicemen, veterans and defense industry specialists on Ground Forces Day, stressing their courage, heroism, professionalism and substantial contribution to the protection of Russia's national interests, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Many pages of the military chronicles of our Fatherland testify to the unparalleled courage, stamina and heroism of infantry soldiers. Their contribution to the defense and security of the country is truly inestimable. The modern generation of servicemen honorably continues the glorious traditions of their predecessors, successfully mastering sophisticated weaponry and military equipment, improving their professional skills," the message reads.

Shoigu also praised the efficiency of the Ground Forces during the special military operation. The defense minister addressed special words of gratitude to the veterans of military service, "who remain in the ranks, sharing their knowledge and experience with the young defenders of the Fatherland." Shoigu wished the servicemen of the Ground Forces good health, fortitude and new achievements for the benefit of Russia.