No ceasefire violations registered in Karabakh in 24 hours — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to perform its duties in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday, adding that no ceasefire regime violations were registered in the past 24 hours.

"The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to perform its duties in Nagorno-Karabakh. [The contingent] maintains continuous interaction with Baku and Stepanakert, aimed at preventing bloodshed, ensuring safety and compliance with humanitarian law regarding civilians. No ceasefire violations were registered," the Defense Ministry said in its bulletin.

"In implementation of the previously achieved agreements on cessation of hostilities, Karabakh armed forces continue surrendering weapons and military vehicles under supervision by Russian peacekeepers. As of September 30, [Karabakh forces] surrendered: 21 armored vehicles, 51 automobile vehicles, 24 air defense systems, 62 field artillery guns, MLRS systems and mortars, over 5,300 small arms, anti-tank weapons and MANPADS, about 3.3 million rounds of ammunition," the Ministry bulletin says.