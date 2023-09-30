Russian forces inflict fire defeat on Ukrainian troops in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian forces inflicted a fire defeat on Ukrainian troops near Stepovaya Novosyolovka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In the Kupyansk area, units from Battlegroup West, backed by aircraft and artillery units, inflicted a fire defeat on the enemy near Stepovaya Novosyolovka in the Kharkov Region. Up to 20 Ukrainian troops were killed and two motor cars were destroyed. In addition, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Msta-B system and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were hit," the ministry added.