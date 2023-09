MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian forces have repelled four Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman area, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup Center repelled four attacks by assault units from the 63rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the Torsky ledge in the Krasny Liman area by carrying out artillery and air strikes," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, airstrikes targeted two temporary enemy bases near Torskoye.