MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled eight Ukrainian attacks near Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye direction in the past week, eliminating at least 515 Ukrainian soldiers there, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

