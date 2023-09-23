Ukraine loses 1,455 soldiers in Donetsk direction in past week — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled 28 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past week, with the enemy suffering 1,455 casualties, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a report on Saturday.

According to the report, the Battlegroup South used airstrikes, missiles and artillery to repel the attacks near Kleshcheyevka, Avdeyevka and Maryinka in the Donetsk People's Republic.

In this direction, Ukrainian troops also lost 16 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, as well as 25 cars, 15 field guns and two MLRS vehicles. Also, three ammo depots and two military trains of Ukraine’s 37th marine brigade were eliminated.