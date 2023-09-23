Ukraine suffers casualties in excess of 215 in Kupyansk area in past week, Russia reports

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian forces wiped out more than 215 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kupyansk area in the past week, with the enemy also losing six armored vehicles, 18 cars and 24 field guns, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, Russian units continued to deliver strikes on manpower and equipment of Ukraine’s 14th, 30th and 32nd mechanized brigades and the 25th air assault brigade near Sinkovka, Ivanovka and Berestovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said in a report. According to it, "more than 215 Ukrainian soldiers, six armored combat vehicles, 18 cars, 24 field guns and a US-made M1097 Avenger air defense system were destroyed in that direction.".