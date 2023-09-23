Russian airstrikes destroy two Ukrainian ammo depots in south Donetsk area

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian ammo depots were destroyed in Russian air strikes in the south Donetsk direction, Battlegroup East Spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"[Russian] airstrikes were delivered on concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment near Novodonetskoye, Urozhainoye and Priyutnoye, with two ammo depots being destroyed in Yelizavetovka and Konstantinovka," Chekhov said.

Also, he said, temporary deployment points of Ukraine’s 79th and 72nd mechanized brigades were eliminated near Proskovyevka and Konstantinovka. In addition, Ukrainian mortar crews were wiped out in counterbattery fire near Staromayorskoye, Ugledar and Vladimirovka.