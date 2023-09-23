{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian airstrikes destroy two Ukrainian ammo depots in south Donetsk area

Battlegroup East Spokesman Oleg Chekhov said that temporary deployment points of Ukraine’s 79th and 72nd mechanized brigades were eliminated near Proskovyevka and Konstantinovka

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian ammo depots were destroyed in Russian air strikes in the south Donetsk direction, Battlegroup East Spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"[Russian] airstrikes were delivered on concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment near Novodonetskoye, Urozhainoye and Priyutnoye, with two ammo depots being destroyed in Yelizavetovka and Konstantinovka," Chekhov said.

Also, he said, temporary deployment points of Ukraine’s 79th and 72nd mechanized brigades were eliminated near Proskovyevka and Konstantinovka. In addition, Ukrainian mortar crews were wiped out in counterbattery fire near Staromayorskoye, Ugledar and Vladimirovka.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian forces destroy Western-made weapons in Kherson area
The Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops used high-precision ammunition to inflict as much damage as possible to armored vehicles and enemy troops
Read more
Mexico buys 30 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft from Russia — ambassador
According to the Ministry of Economy of Mexico, in 2014 the volume of trade between Mexico and Russia amounted to $1.78 billion
Read more
Two blocks around Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol cordoned off
Boat and ferry services have been suspended
Read more
Russian senior diplomat, Baltic Fleet commander discuss situation in Baltic region
Additionally, First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov talked with Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov and members of the regional government about external assistance to ensure the region’s sustainable development
Read more
Top Hungarian diplomat expects conditions for peace in Ukraine to get worse
Peter Szijjarto believes that the time has come to resolve the conflict
Read more
Lavrov calls on Guterres not to draw UN into politicized initiatives on Ukraine
Russia’s top diplomat also directed the UN Secretary General’s attention to unacceptability of applying double standards in US documents regarding various territories
Read more
Kiev regime redeploys 10,000 troops to Rabotino in Zaporozhye area — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov's assessment, reinforcing the Ukrainian grouping in this area may be a sign of preparations for active combat
Read more
Paks II NPP project to be continue under any scenario, Rosatom chief says
Alexey Likhachev criticized rumors that Hungary plans to stop using Russian nuclear fuel
Read more
Palestinian top diplomat to visit Moscow soon — ambassador to Russia
According to Abdel Hafiz Nofal, during this visit the Palestinian side plans to address bilateral relations, the situation inside Palestine and beyond, and the revival of the Quartet on the Middle East
Read more
Date of Putin’s Direct Line still to be determined, says spokesman
The Direct Line gives regular Russian people the chance to talk to the president, as he answers citizens' questions live on air for several hours
Read more
Fire at Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol localized
Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev сalled on the city residents to refrain from using their personal cars in the city’s center
Read more
Russian airstrikes destroy two Ukrainian ammo depots in south Donetsk area
Battlegroup East Spokesman Oleg Chekhov said that temporary deployment points of Ukraine’s 79th and 72nd mechanized brigades were eliminated near Proskovyevka and Konstantinovka
Read more
Hainan authorities may launch direct flights between Moscow and Sanya
Local hotels are putting up signs and markers in Russian and are preparing their staff to receive Russian-speaking tourists
Read more
Hainan authorities issue yuan bonds worth $695 mln in Hong Kong
The maturities of these securities are two, three and five years
Read more
Haikou starts issuing work permits and visas to foreigners on same day
The documents can now be obtained at he Haikou Foreigners Comprehensive Service Window at the same time
Read more
Kiev launches missile attack on Sevastopol, Russian Air Defense Troops down five missiles
It is also reported that one serviceman was killed
Read more
Lavrov supports Iraq’s efforts to stabilize domestic situation — Russian MFA
It is reported that Russia has expressed support for the efforts of the Iraqi government to stabilize the internal situation, solve social, economic and security problems, as well as the fight against terrorism
Read more
Growing US’ competition with Russia, China, marks end of previous world order — Blinken
"What we are experiencing now is more than a test of the post-Cold War order. It’s the end of it," the US secretary of state went on to say
Read more
Russia's victory over neo-Nazism to build mutual respect worldwide — security official
"There is no doubt that the goals of the special military operation set by the Russian president will be achieved," Nikolay Patrushev emphasized
Read more
Baku reports deliberate arsons in Karabakh’s capital city
"Azerbaijan’s relevant agencies fully control the situation in the region, Armenian citizens are being provided with humanitarian assistance, requests are not ignored," the ministry said
Read more
Borrowings to cover budget deficit will total $41.7 bln per year — Finance Minister
Anton Siluanov also noted that the size of the National Wealth Fund at the end of 2024 will be 6.7 trillion rubles ($68.9 bln)
Read more
Gold jewelry maker ZiJin OG opens its first blockchain store in Hainan
According to Lun Tao, chief inspector of ZiJin OG, the main advantage of blockchain technology is that the buyer can verify that the material used to make the item being purchased has never been used by anyone before
Read more
Lavrov, Guterres don’t discuss crucially new issues of grain deal, says senior diplomat
As Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Vershinin said, the point is to continue efforts regarding the implementation of the Russia-UN memorandum
Read more
Russia’s strikes disrupt Ukrainian army’s strategic electronic interference system
Russian forces fought the tensest battles in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas this week, Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
West unleashes genocide on Russian speakers in Ukraine — top security official
Nikolay Patrushev also pointed out that huge sums of money are flowing into the pockets of the Kiev regime, which "in order to please the Americans, exterminates the Ukrainian people by any means"
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force obtains another A-50U early warning and control aircraft
The plane boasts new electronics with greater performance parameters and speed, which allows to increase the capabilities of functional software
Read more
Baku assures Moscow probe into Russian peacekeepers’ death yields results — MFA
"The Azerbaijani delegation has once again apologized to Russia for the tragic death of servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh on September 20, assuring the Russian side that a very meticulous investigation is underway," the ministry said
Read more
Naval Academy chief Viktor Sokolov appointed as Russian Black Sea Fleet acting commander
Vice-Admiral Viktor Sokolov served as the Naval Academy chief from 2020
Read more
China supports Syria in its fight against foreign interference — Xi
According to the Chinese leader, China will help Syria with its post-war rebuild and anti-terrorist efforts
Read more
Russia temporarily limits export of gasoline and diesel fuel — government
According to the Cabinet of Ministers, temporary restrictions "will help saturate the fuel market, which in turn will reduce prices for consumers"
Read more
Russia already back in Africa — Russia’s envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya pointed out that Russia was in close cooperation with African nations through the UN, where Russia rested its position on the principle "African solutions to African countries"
Read more
Volunteers from Turkey join Zaporozhye Region’s Sudoplatov battalion
When asked about the potential reaction of Turkish authorities, another volunteer, code name 'Laz' noted that Turkey and Russia have good relations, so he believes that Ankara will take this decision "well"
Read more
Press review: Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh begin talks and Poland to arm self, not Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 22nd
Read more
Explosions reported in Ukrainian city of Dnepr
Air raid sirens are sounding in the region
Read more
Ukrainian military carries out 40 shelling attacks on DPR in past day
Seven civilians were injured
Read more
Two UAVs eliminated near Crimean coast, in Kuban — top brass
The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified that the drones were fixed-wing ones
Read more
Mirage, F-16 jets unable to challenge Russian fighters — senior legislator
Andrey Kartapolov also remarked that the US F-16 fighter was quite difficult in terms of repairs and maintenance
Read more
Putin, Turkmen leader confirm intention to foster ties between Russia, Turkmenistan
According to the statement, the bilateral relations between both countries are based on the spirit of the expanded strategic partnership
Read more
Major electrical substation suffers damage in Ukraine
The agency did not specify where the damaged substation was situated
Read more
Several thousand protesters gather in Yerevan’s main square
Most protesters are gathering in front of the museum adjacent to the government building, where representatives of the opposition take turns at the microphone
Read more
Lavrov, top Mexican diplomat confirm interest in dialogue on multilateral platforms
This is stated in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry following the meeting of two high-ranking diplomats on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session
Read more
Thousands of protesters hit streets in downtown Yerevan
The procession is peaceful and the police do not prevent people from walking along roads
Read more
INTERVIEW: Turkish Cypriot leader says he doesn’t see EU as honest broker
Read more
Russian forces repel 4 Ukrainian attacks at Vodyanoye, Maryinka in DPR — Defense Ministry
It is also reported that two German-made Leopard tanks of the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk area were destroyed during the past day
Read more
Ukrainian forces pushed back to initial positions in Krasny Liman area — DPR head
Denis Pushilin pointed out that the army aviation was used to suppress the activity of the Ukrainian units on this part of the line of engagement
Read more
Hungary expects Ukraine to ensure Russian oil transit — top diplomat
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó noted that Ukraine “has increased the transit fee several times, which means that oil imported from Russia is becoming more expensive”
Read more
Biden promises Zelensky small batch of ATACMS missiles
No details as to when the decision would be announced officially or the dates of deliveries were mentioned
Read more
Russia followed meeting between US, Central Asian countries on sidelines of UNGA — Kremlin
"You know that Russia has its own dialogue with Central Asian countries, which is extremely important for us," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Moscow, Minsk on guard over potential threats from Poland — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia and Belarus continue working on developing the security concept of the two countries
Read more
Ukrainian president fails to give direct answer to question about ATACMS supplies
He was asked the question in Ottawa at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Read more
Top diplomats of Russia, Iran, Turkey to keep trying to resolve situation in Syria
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties also highlighted "the need to mobilize foreign aid to Syria, particularly to ensure its post-conflict reconstruction and promote the return of Syrian refugees to their home country"
Read more
Hainan presents new yuan-denominated bonds issue worth $695 mln in Hong Kong
According to Hainan Daily, the presentation of the bonds was successful
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about missile attack on Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol
The city’s residents are strongly advised not to visit downtown Sevastopol, where firefighting efforts continue
Read more
Sevastopol governor warns of possible repeated attack on Black Sea Fleet headquarters
The head of the city specified that rescuers are working on the site
Read more
40 shelling attacks staged by Ukrainian troops in DPR during day
Seven civilians were injured
Read more
Russian forces seize several Ukrainian strongholds in Vremevka area — politician
It is stressed that all Ukrainian attacks were repelled
Read more
No damage to civilian infrastructure after attack on Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Mikhail Razvozhayev added that all emergency response services are working on the site
Read more
Russia introduces restrictions on exports of gasoline, diesel fuel
According to the government decree, the restrictions are temporary and begin on September 21 "from the date of its official publication"
Read more
Russian forces destroy Western-made weapons in Kherson area
The Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops used high-precision ammunition to inflict as much damage as possible to armored vehicles and enemy troops
Read more
Memorial tank that took part in assault on Shusha in 1992 dismantled in Karabakh
The T-72 tank belonging to the Armenian forces was the first to approach Shusha during the capture of the city on May 8, 1992
Read more
Russian, Hungarian top diplomats discuss construction of two units at Paks NPP
The Paks nuclear power plant, built by Soviet specialists in the 1980s and since then operating on Russian nuclear fuel, provides half of all electricity generated and a third of consumed electricity in Hungary
Read more
Russia doubles production of key types of military equipment — PM
Speaking about the task of meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces, which were designated for this period, the prime minister pointed out that the scheduled plans are being fulfilled in full, and in some cases significantly before the deadlines
Read more
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan apologizes for death of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh
On September 20, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a car with Russian peacekeepers was fired upon during its return from an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh, all servicemen inside the car died
Read more
Russia maintains informal communication with unfriendly countries, envoy to UN says
Vasily Nebenzya emphasized that some countries in Europe followed Brussels’ order not to maintain relations with Russia
Read more
Missile attack on Sevastopol shatters windows in 10 residential buildings
There were no casualties among civilians
Read more
Iran looking forward to Lavrov’s visit, top diplomat says
Amir-Abdollahian conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Russian leader Vladimir Putin
Read more
Russian, Bolivian top diplomats talk about Bolivia’s cooperation with BRICS
The parties reaffirmed the course for further strengthening of multifaceted Russian-Bolivian ties, the statement said
Read more
Italy’s former President Giorgio Napolitano dies at age of 98 — agency
The politician resigned in 2015 when he was 89
Read more
Top Russian, Nicaraguan diplomats condemn illegal unilateral sanctions
The ministers exchanged views on the current issues of bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries within multilateral format
Read more
US to supply most dangerous weapons to Ukraine for counteroffensive — Russian embassy
Earlier, the US administration announced a decision to send Ukraine a package of military assistance worth $325 million, containing air defense systems and cluster munitions
Read more
'Unprecedented' cyber attack leaves many Crimeans without internet
Earlier, Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov reported a Ukrainian missile attack on Crimea
Read more
Baku promises amnesty to Karabakh fighters who lay down arms
Hikmet Hajiyev pledged that Baku would respect the rights of Karabakh’s Armenian population, making this a part of the reintegration process
Read more
Paks 2 NPP to ensure Hungary’s energy security for years to come — Rosatom
The Paks nuclear power plant was built using Soviet technology in the 1980s, about 100 kilometers south of Budapest on the banks of the Danube, and uses Russian nuclear fuel
Read more
Sevastopol authorities slam reports on Ukrainian strikes on power facilities are fake news
In addition, advisor to Crimea’s head Oleg Kryuchkov slammed as fake news the reports spread on social networks allegedly on behalf of Sergey Aksyonov that the international children’s center Artek was closed
Read more
Russia to retaliate immediately if Kiev gets ATACMS missiles — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov also noted that the "manic efforts" of some Western OSCE member countries to isolate Russia "are futile and will backfire on their initiators"
Read more
Russian senator slams riots in Brazil as 'senseless coup into nowhere'
Konstantin Kosachev wished Brazil who he said was "far away, yet close" restoration of law and order, as well as stability and prosperity
Read more
US has no rights to discuss others’ commitment to nuclear test moratorium — diplomat
Sergey Vershinin stressed that the United States’ refusal to ratify the treaty in 2018 was an "evidently destabilizing event"
Read more
No need for more EU sanctions on Russia, says top Hungarian diplomat
The Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó, noted that the discussion of new sanctions is always “emotional, political and ideological” in nature
Read more
Debris from downed rocket fall on northern part of Sevastopol Bay — governor
According to preliminary information, air defenses were activated in Sevastopol
Read more
Fragments scattered hundreds of meters away after strike at Black Sea Fleet headquarters
The headquarters building is located in the historic center of Sevastopol, with multiple civilian objects nearby
Read more
Ukraine virtually cancels counteroffensive due to heavy losses — Hersh
According to the journalist, the source told him that Ukrainian troops would have mutinied if they had been ordered to continue the offensive
Read more
Biden, Zelensky discuss military-industrial complex cooperation — White House
The leaders also touched upon the issue of corruption in Ukraine, with the US president underscoring "the importance of strong, politically independent anti-corruption institutions"
Read more
Canada slaps sanctions on 42 more individuals, 21 entities in Russia — foreign ministry
The blacklist included the publications Vzglyad and Komsomolskaya Pravda
Read more
Press review: UNSC shakeup on US radar and Russia, China crystallize into 'big two'
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, Spetember 19th
Read more
Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia changes global political situation — official
The visit brought Korean-Russian relations to a new strategic height in accordance with the requirements of new times, Voice of Korea radio reported
Read more
EU gives Kiev new tranche of 1.5 bln euro
The European Union promised Ukraine a macro-financial assistance program for 2023 in the amount of 18 bln euro, subject to reforms in the country
Read more
Lavrov, ICRC chief discuss humanitarian activities in Ukraine, Nagorno-Karabakh
The parties also compared their positions on current aspects of the ICRC’s work in Russia
Read more
Putin discusses ties with Russia’s neighboring partner countries with Security Council
"The volume of work for us is substantial here, there are a lot of components: the economy, the issues of humanitarian cooperation and security in the region," the Russian leader noted
Read more
Top Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss situation in South Caucasus
Sergei Lavrov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian confirmed the commitment of Moscow and Tehran to further build up political dialogue at various levels
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 19 times in past day
Read more
Russia warns Chisinau against deeper involvement in 'supporting' Kiev — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that despite the neutral status enshrined in the Moldovan constitution, the West "continues to actively drag" the country into the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Air defenses down cruise missiles over Crimea — region’s head
It was earlier reported that one missile had been shot down near Bakhchisarai
Read more
Warsaw not to transfer to Kiev new weapons purchased for Polish army
According to Andrzej Duda, Poland has signed contracts with Ukraine, in particular for the supply of self-propelled Krab howitzers
Read more
Strike on Sevastopol delivered with Storm Shadow missiles — TV
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, five missiles were shot down by the air defense system
Read more
Russia committed to moratorium on nuclear tests — senior Russian diplomat
"Russia declared a voluntary moratorium on nuclear tests in the early 1990s and has been committed to it ever since. We will continue to act this way if other nuclear states behave in the same way," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin stressed
Read more
ICRC takes part in evacuation of wounded Armenian soldiers from Karabakh
The organization declared its readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to the population as soon as it receives consent and security guarantees
Read more
Mark Milley warned Kiev against using US-made weapons after attack on Kremlin – report
The head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to his press secretary Colonel David Butler, sought to “avoid conflict between the great powers”
Read more
Top Russian, Iranian, Turkish diplomats holding meeting on UNGA sidelines
Before the meeting, Lavrov and Abdollahyan had a brief one-on-one conversation
Read more
Serviceman missing after Kiev’s attack on Sevastopol, Russian Defense Ministry says
The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that the Kiev regime had carried out a missile strike on Sevastopol this afternoon, damaging the historic Black Sea Fleet headquarters building
Read more
Hainan’s administrative center set to stimulate tourism with rich cultural program
Haikou Daily reports that the city authorities are striving to create new quality tourism products, which will contribute to the dynamic development of the regional consumption sphere
Read more
Russia to hit back hard if Ukraine attacks Crimea — diplomat
"I would like to remind all Kiev extremists that the Crimea chapter was closed when its residents made their choice back in 2014, knowing what awaited them, that they would be 'smoked out' as Danilov put it, in different ways over all these years, economically, socially, in the humanitarian sense, based precisely on this nationalistic logic," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more