MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr has destroyed Ukraine’s Western-made weapons in the Kherson area, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian artillery units continue to perform their combat mission in the special military operation, hitting the Ukrainian armed forces’ artillery positions, wiping out defenses, suppressing enemy command points and firepower. Msta-B crews of Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed Western-made weapons and equipment of the Ukrainian army by counter-battery fire in the Kherson area," the statement reads.

The Defense Ministry added that Russian forces were using high-precision munitions to cause as much damage as possible to the enemy’s armored vehicles and troops. Drone operators monitor the work of howitzer crews, adjusting fire and reporting the results of attacks to those in firing positions in real time.

"[They] mostly try to cross [the Dnieper] at night; most of the action and the work take place during the night as we try to prevent the enemy from reaching this bank," said a crew commander with the call sign Cuba.

The Msta-S is a self-propelled 152 mm howitzer designed to wipe out and suppress various types of enemy combat hardware and troops, destroy defensive sites and deny the maneuver of enemy infantry and tank reserves. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly released video footage showing these howitzers hammering enemy targets in the special military operation in Ukraine.