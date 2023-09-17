Russia says its forces disrupted Ukrainian troops rotation in south Donetsk area

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Forward units of the battlegroup Vostok have foiled an attempt to rotate certain Ukrainian units in the south Donetsk area, Oleg Chekhov, the battlegroup’s spokesman, told TASS.

"In the south Donetsk area, forward units of the battlegroup Vostok, supported by artillery, foiled an attempt to rotate Ukrainian units near Novodonetskoye. As a result of offensive operations, two groups of Ukrainian infantry were eliminated north of Pekhotnoye and northwest of Staromayorskoye. Artillery fire destroyed pickup trucks carrying nationalists in Konstantinovka and Uglesborochnaya," Chekhov said.

According to the spokesman, counterbattery fire destroyed mortar units west of Makarovka, north of Vladimirovka, in Ugledar and north of Nikolskoye.

"Bomber, ground attack and army aviation hit clusters Ukrainian troops and equipment in the areas of Prechistovka, Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye," Chekhov said.