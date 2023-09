MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces have thwarted 34 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over a week with the adversary losing more than 1,700 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Over the past week, in [the Donetsk] area, Battlegroup South units have deflected 34 attacks by Ukrainian units which resulted in the adversary losing over 1,700 troops killed and wounded, 16 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 34 vehicles as well as 12 artillery guns," the ministry said.