West should reflect on own mercenary mindset before rebuking Russia — Lukashenko

SOCHI, September 15. /TASS/. Western countries, instead of reproaching Russia for wanting to "invite" somebody to participate in the special military operation, should first take a look at how many mercenaries they have already dispatched to Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"To begin with, the West must count how many mercenaries it has already sent to Ukraine, how many are fighting there," he said, pointing out that there are numerous Americans fighting on the Ukrainian side. "Why accuse Russia of inviting someone else?" the Belarusian leader said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, commenting on claims by the Western media that Moscow had allegedly requested that North Korea send volunteer fighters to participate in Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.

According to him, Western countries are "daydreaming about their active combat units in Ukraine." "In Poland, military units have already been formed near the border, ready to enter Ukraine. One should look into their own eye and look for some beam there instead of reproaching others," Lukashenko added.