Russia wants to talk over Armenia’s decision to host joint drills with US — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russia will put Armenia’s decision to host a joint military exercise with the United States rather than with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) under a microscope, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Against the backdrop of Armenia’s reluctance to hold drills with the CSTO and its latest plan to host a joint exercise with the United States, for us, perhaps, these are decisions that will require our thorough analysis in order to understand why Armenia has decided to do this and what its goals are here," Peskov said.

In any case, Moscow will establish a partnership dialogue with Armenia to "try and make sense of it," he added.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that the South Caucasus country will host a joint military exercise, Eagle Partner 2023, with the United States on September 11-20.