Ukraine’s seven uncrewed surface vessels destroyed in recent days — Shoigu

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s seven uncrewed surface vessels (USV) have been destroyed in the Black Sea in recent days, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has told the media.

"As for the uncrewed surface vessels, you must have seen that and covered that many times. Seven of them have been destroyed over the past week, not even a week, but in five days," he said.

According to his sources, three ports were involved - Chernomorsk, Yuzhny and Odessa.

"We cannot remain idle spectators and watch such things calmly. Of course, we will hit these targets. We will make a response," Shoigu promised.

Speaking about the protection of Russian infrastructure from Ukrainian drones, Shoigu said that it had a direct bearing on the grain deal.

"This is one of the violations that resulted in our pullout of the grain deal," he said, recalling that it had been initially agreed the Ukrainian ports should not be used for attacks against Russian military and civilian infrastructure.