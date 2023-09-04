Replacing Ukrainian Defense Minister not to change anything for Russia — DPR head

DONETSK, September 4. /TASS/. The announced replacement of Ukraine’s minister of defense does not change anything for Russia, said Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that he had decided to remove Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov from office and proposed to replace him with Rustem Umerov who is currently in charge of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

"This does not change anything for us. These are internal political intrigues and Reznikov has rather seriously discredited himself," Pushilin told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.