Russia’s battlegroup disrupts Ukrainian attempt to deploy reserve force near Kupyansk

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West stopped a Ukrainian attempt to deploy a reserve force near Kislovka in the Kupyansk direction, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS on Monday.

"In a combat operation in the Kupyansk area, the enemy made an attempt to deploy a reserve force from the 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade in order to reinforce its forward based positions near the locality of Kislovka. The 1st Tank Army disrupted the deployment of a reserve force, using artillery fire," he said.

According to the spokesman, the battlegroup’s reactive troops delivered a strike on concentrations of manpower, weapons and military hardware of Ukraine’s 68th Separate Jager Brigade near the locality of Sheikovka with the use of the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system.