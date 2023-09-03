Around 70% of hardware sent to Kiev by West wiped out — commander

TASS, September 4. Ukraine’s Armed Forces have already lost roughly 70% of the Western-supplied military equipment, said Apty Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces unit and deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

"Today, we can say for sure that 60% to 70% of the equipment sent to Ukrainian forces and means has been wiped out," Alaudinov told reporters, saying that large amounts of Western-supplied hardware have hit Russian mines or have been struck by Russian forces and means.

According to him, such a result can be "exactly seen on the battlefield." "That Aidar [assault battalion], or that Azov [paramilitary group] (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization), who, as they say, has spent years getting ready to fight against Russian forces and means is no more, it has come to an end. Now, it turns out, there emerge reassembled units which are being joined by fighters from various units. And the fact that they easily surrender <…> shows that they have lost the initial zest they used to have, they no longer have that, it turns out," Alaudinov noted.

"[Judging by] the way Ukraine has been spending its manpower and equipment, it will soon face another Maidan (the term ‘Maidan’ was coined after Kiev’s central Independence Square, or Maidan Nezalezhnosti, to refer to anti-government riots — TASS)," he added, as he said people "have been slowly waking up to reality.".