MOSCOW, September 3 /TASS/. Losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were up to sixty servicemen in the Kherson area over 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Enemy losses stood up to sixty Ukrainian servicemen, a tank and five vehicles in the Kherson areas a result of aviation strikes and fire of the Russian artillery," the ministry informed.

Ukrainian army manpower was engaged in the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Kharkov Region and three counter-attacks of the 32nd and 43rd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repelled in the Kupyansk area, the ministry added.