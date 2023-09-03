Su-34 fighter aircraft crew delivers two airstrikes against Ukrainian manpower

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. A Su-34 fighter aircraft crew of the Battlegroup West has delivered two air strikes against concentrated manpower of the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk area, battlegroup spokesman Sergey Zybinsky said on the Telegram channel of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"During the combat operations in the Kupyansk area, the Su34 fighter-bomber crew of the Battlegroup West made two air strikes against concentrated manpower and fire means of units of the 68th separate chasseurs brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces in the vicinity of Kopanki and Cherneschina settlements," he said.

The group artillery destroyed an M-777 artillery piece, an M-109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, and three mortar crews in the vicinity of Sverdlovka and Revuchee settlements, the officer added.