MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s battlegroup Tsentr repelled four attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in the Krasny Liman area, and the enemy lost more than 40 militants in total, Spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"In the areas of the Torsky ledge and the Serebryansky forestry of the Krasny Liman direction, battlegrop Tsentr’s units, artillery, and aviation repelled four attacks by assault groups of the AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine]'s 42nd, 63rd and 67th Mechanized Brigades," he said. "The adversary’s overall losses in this direction stood at over 40 militants."

According to Savchuk, the battlegroup’s air defense systems shot down three drones and a HIMARS munition.

In addition, up to 20 Ukrainian artillery positions were located and suppressed in the course of counterbattery warfare. One Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system of the Ukrainian troops was destroyed.