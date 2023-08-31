Syrian troops backed by Russian Aerospace Forces attack terrorist positions in Idlib

BEIRUT, August 31. /TASS/. The Syrian Armed Forces, backed by the Russian Aerospace Forces, have carried out strikes on the positions of terrorist groups in the provinces of Hama and Idlib, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

"In response to attacks against the Syrian Armed Forces, which were carried out by terrorist groups in the provinces of Hama and Idlib in the past few days, Syrian troops, in coordination with Russian pilots, conducted missile and airstrikes on the headquarters of these groups," the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted the statement as saying.

The militant headquarters, as well as equipment and ammunition, are reported to have been destroyed; "dozens of terrorists were killed or wounded.".