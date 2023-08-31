US, South Korean Air Forces hold exercises using live ammunition

SEOUL, August 31. /TASS/. The US and South Korean Air Forces on Thursday held joint exercises in which about 30 warplanes used live ammunition, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The air force drills took place as part of the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, which runs from August 21 to 31. South Korea engaged F-35A, F-15K, KF-16 fighter jets over the Yellow Sea. They used air-to-air missiles to intercept a notional enemy cruise missile. The F-15K and KF-16 fired guided bombs to strike sites of provocations. South Korean FA-50 fighter jets and US A-10 ground attack aircraft were also involved in the exercise.

On August 21, it was reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boarded a Korean People's Army navy ship and inspected exercises to launch a sea-based strategic cruise missile.

On Wednesday, US and South Korean Air Forces held a joint drill involving at least one B-1B strategic bomber. In response to its appearance in the skies over the Korean Peninsula, the DPRK launched two tactical ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, which simulated a nuclear strike on South Korean command posts and airfields.

From Monday through Thursday, the South Korean army has held large-scale exercises involving some 550 tracked vehicles, including tanks and self-propelled artillery units, and more than 3,000 personnel. The military traveled more than 100 kilometers and conducted live firing exercises.