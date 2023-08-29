Lithuania withdrawing from convention on cluster munitions may mar country’s image — aide

VILNIUS, August 29. /TASS/. Lithuania exiting a convention banning the use of cluster munitions would provoke a negative reaction in the international community and mar the country’s image, President Gitanas Nauseda’s foreign policy advisor, Asta Skaisgiryte, said in a radio interview.

"Renouncing international agreements always undermines the prestige [of a country]. None of those can be exited without consequences," she told Ziniu radijas, when asked about a potential Lithuanian exit from the convention.

The presidential advisor agreed that cluster munitions can be discussed, but that what withdrawal from the convention would bring to Vilnius should be thoroughly considered. "We should thoroughly analyze the consequences of such a step," Skaisgiryte noted.

Last week, Lithuanian National Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said that membership of the convention restricted the country’s defense capabilities. Vilnius is set to exit the convention, and corresponding proposals have already been prepared, he said.