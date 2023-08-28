CSTO drills in Belarus to focus on drones, says chief of Joint Staff

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The coming exercise of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Belarus, Combat Brotherhood-2023, will focus on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and counter-drone measures, Anatoly Sidorov, the chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, said at a news briefing on Monday.

"Actively using unmanned aerial vehicles and measures to counter the use of those by the enemy" will be a key focus, Sidorov said.

"Radioelectronic combat will be practiced," too, he added.

Combat Brotherhood, a joint operational and strategic exercise, will be held in Belarus on September 1-6. Several special drills are planned under the aegis of the exercise: Interaction-2023 will practice the use of forces and hardware as part of the collective security system to resolve a simulated crisis in the alliance’s Eastern European region; Search-2023 will involve personnel and resources from CSTO member states’ military intelligence units; Echelon-2023 will use manpower and assets from CSTO (Collective Forces) military logistics units; and Barrier-2023 will involve a joint formation of the CSTO radiological, chemical and biological protection force and medical support units.