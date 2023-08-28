Russia’s arms plants churning out even more weapons than military needs, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia is self-sufficient in terms of all types of weapons, producing even more arms than the military needs, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

He pointed out that the Kiev regime keeps trying to estimate Russia’s inventory of military equipment, which corresponds to its existential logic as it exists solely at the expense of its "masters" and their largesse.

"We, in contrast, are self-sufficient in terms of all types of weapons. The thing to note is that, today, we are producing more weapons than the armed forces need. This is how our defense industry operates. Its workshops are running on three shifts and the industry will produce as many weapons as it takes to effectively defend our Fatherland," Medvedev stressed.

According to the Russian Security Council deputy chairman, Ukraine is currently nothing but "a parasite country." "Once there are no more weapons supplies, everything will quickly be over for the Banderite regime," he said with confidence.