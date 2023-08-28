West set to intensify recon, intelligence activity during CSTO drills — joint staff chief

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Although the West traditionally intensifies its reconnaissance and intelligence activity during exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the alliance’s capabilities also expand during such periods, Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov, chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, told a news briefing on Monday.

"The adversary always intensifies recon activity during [CSTO] drills, that’s for sure. We can feel and monitor that," he answered in responding to a relevant question, mostly referring to electronic intelligence with the use of space surveillance systems. "In turn, we cannot conceal that if we conduct a training search mission, we will at least be able to monitor a wider area than the Brest Region," the general said.

According to Sidorov, the West tries to obtain as much information as possible about troop composition, drill locations and the number of participants.