CSTO drills not aimed against third countries — chief of staff

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The joint drills the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are not aimed against other countries and must not be seen as a manifestation of the organization’s aggressiveness, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said on Monday.

"We are not demonstrating any aggressiveness and our drill are not aimed against all others, against third countries," he told a briefing.

The Combat Brotherhood-2023 drills will be held in Belarus from September 1 through 6. The drills are envisioned as a joint exercise with the CSTO collective rapid reaction forces, dubbed Interaction-2023, formulating missions and tasks involving the application of the CSTO collective security system’s forces and equipment for settling a hypothetical crisis situation in the CSTO Eastern-European collective security region. Several special drills are planned under the aegis of the Combat Brotherhood-2023 exercise: Search-2023 will involve personnel and resources from CSTO member states’ military intelligence units; Echelon-2023 will use manpower and assets from CSTO (Collective Forces) military logistics units; and Barrier-2023 will involve a joint formation of the CSTO radiological, chemical and biological protection force and medical support units.