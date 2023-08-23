Coalition’s planes responsible for 15 dangerous situations in Syrian air over past day

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, planes of the US-led international coalition created dangerous situations in the Al Tanf airspace 15 times, said Vadim Kulit, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry).

"A total of 15 violations were detected in the Al-Tanf zone over the past 24 hours, committed by two pairs of F-35 fighter jets, four pairs of F-16 fighter jets, a pair of Rafale fighter jets and one MQ-1C multirole unmanned aerial vehicle of the coalition," the official said.

According to Kulit, a total of 12 violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the US-led coalition were registered in the reported period. They were all related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles that were not coordinated with the Russian side.

"The coalition continues to escalate the situation in the Syrian airspace and to create dangerous conditions that are fraught with air incidents and disasters," the Russian military official added.