Pentagon says Russia trying to jam Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, August 23. /TASS/. US Space Force Commander General Chance Saltzman said that Russian forces are attempting to disrupt the Starlink satellite communications system in Ukraine.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Saltzman said that the US is seeking to commission a large constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to serve the US military’s needs. It could include up to 1,000 satellites. According to him, the presence of a large number of such satellites may make them "a much tougher targeting problem." The general said that the US is "actually seeing the effects of that in Ukraine with the Starlink constellation." Saltzman pointed out that "the Russians are trying to jam that," allegedly without success.

The general also stressed that the US is seeking to achieve "space superiority," protection of its spacecraft and potential countering of the operations of other countries’ systems.