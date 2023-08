US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 26 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace 26 times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"The coalition’s aircraft continue creating dangerous situations in the sky over Syria, violating deconfliction protocols," he said. "Nine violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours. Two pairs of the coalition’s F-16, three pairs of F-35, two pairs of Typhoon, and a pair of Rafale fighter jets, as well as by two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 17 times during the day."

According to Kulit, such actions provoke air accidents and aggravate the situation in Syria’s airspace.

He also said that two Israeli F-16 tactical fighter jets fired eight cruise missiles at targets near Damascus from the airspace over the occupied Golan Heights on Tuesday evening. One Syrian soldier was wounded.