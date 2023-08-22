Ukrainian saboteurs turned away in Bryansk Region — governor

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to infiltrate Russia’s Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said on Tuesday.

"Today, Ukrainian saboteurs tried to break through the border in the Klimovsk district. Thanks to effective and heroic actions by border units of the Federal Security Service’s Bryansk Region department, units of the Defense Ministry and the Bryansk Region department of the National Guard service, the attack was repelled," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, measures are being taken to ensure people’s security.