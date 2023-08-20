Russian forces hit Ukrainian army units near Staromayorskoye, Urozhainoye in DPR

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a strike on Ukrainian army units deployed near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, neutralizing more than 130 Ukrainian troops, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Koonashenkov said on Sunday.

"In the southern Donetsk area, tactical aviation and artillery units of the Battlegroup East hit enemy units near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. <…> More than 130 Ukrainian troops were neutralized, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, three cars, a Msta-B howitzer, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were destroyed," he said.