Military operation in Ukraine

Russian forces hit Ukrainian army units near Staromayorskoye, Urozhainoye in DPR

According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, more than 130 Ukrainian servicemen were killed

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a strike on Ukrainian army units deployed near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, neutralizing more than 130 Ukrainian troops, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Koonashenkov said on Sunday.

"In the southern Donetsk area, tactical aviation and artillery units of the Battlegroup East hit enemy units near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. <…> More than 130 Ukrainian troops were neutralized, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, three cars, a Msta-B howitzer, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were destroyed," he said.

Six Ukrainian attacks repelled by Russian forces in Donetsk area – top brass
According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, the losses of the enemy amounted to over 280 fighters
Ukraine President Zelensky visits the Netherlands to discuss F-16 fighter jets deliveries
President of Ukraine plans to meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte
Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops, military hardware in 153 areas over past day
According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery were involved in this
Israeli opposition leader Lapid predicts downfall of Netanyahu’s cabinet will happen soon
Speaking at an opposition rally, he expressed confidence that the current cabinet headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would soon fall, paving the way for a fresh national election
ECOWAS could invade Niger any time now — Burkina Faso's defense minister
"We support Niger and are ready to confront any possible military intervention by ECOWAS," he said
Russian army hits Ukraine’s command center, ammunition depot — Defense Ministry
Aviation, missile units and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces over the past day hit Ukraine’s manpower and military equipment in 139 areas
NATO chief admits peace talks stalled because of Kiev — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev stressed that this admission by the NATO chief is extremely important because previously he and other Western leaders had claimed that the talks were impossible due to Moscow’s position
Transfer of Gripen jets to Ukraine would need to be authorized by US — Zelensky’s office
"It is always a process, and we are actually in the middle of this process," Andrey Sibiga, a deputy head at the Ukrainian president's office, said
Ukrainian forces lost up to 400 personnel on Donetsk direction in 24 hours
Ammunition caches of Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigade and 79th Airborne Brigade were destroyed near settlements of Toretsk and Novomikhaylovka
Retired commander of US forces in Europe says West lacks determination in helping Ukraine
Ben Hodges criticized Germany for its indecision about delivering Taurus missiles
All effects of drone attack against airdrome near Novgorod eliminated — authorities
According to the head of the Soltsy municipal district Maxim Timofeyev, nothing threatens the civilian population and infrastructure
Russia should wipe out nationalist regime in Kiev — Medvedev
The politician emphasized that "the defeat of the West on the Ukrainian track is inevitable"
Russia says its forces destroyed ammunition of Ukrainian mortar unit near Kupyansk
The battlegroup West’s spokesman, Yaroslav Yakimkin also said that the enemy’s assault groups of the 25th separate airborne brigade had conducted two attacks on the positions of Russian troops in the area of Novosyolovskoye settlement
Russia says its forces destroyed up to 15 Ukrainian fighters in Kherson area
Also two vehicles, two D-30 howitzers and one Msta-B artillery gun were eliminated as a result of comprehensive fire damage, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said
Leader of Niger’s rebels says any ECOWAS intervention to be considered as occupation
The Al Arabiya TV channel quoted Abdourahmane Tchiani
Russian army gains control of 5 communities in Kharkov Region over past week
Now there are 33 of them under the control of the Russian Armed Forces
Air defenses use electronic warfare systems to suppress Ukrainian drone outside Moscow
Air defenses detected the drone when it flew over the Stupino District outside Moscow toward Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Preparation of Putin’s visit to Turkey continues - Erdogan’s advisor
Russia is working on the schedule due, negotiations about the visit’s date are underway, Akif Cagatay Kilic said
Rostov Region comes under attack of kamikaze drones; they are all downed – governor
According to Vasily Golubev, there are no casualties or destruction
Roscosmos publishes first results of Luna-25 spacecraft instrument measurements
In particular, the spacecraft registered the moment of a meteoroid impact
Russian embassy in US blames Washington for trying to manage epidemics
Under the guise of monitoring diseases, Washington is scattering its illegal laboratories across the world, brazenly and with impunity; establishing numerous facilities of this kind along Russia’s borders, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement
Moscow urges Ukrainian troops to turn arms against Kiev junta or capitulate — diplomat
Maria Zakharova reiterated that Russia’s Investigative Committee is probing all instances of Ukrainian militants shelling Russian regions as well as their other criminal acts
Russia says its forces killed more than 40 Ukrainian troops in offensive in Kupyansk area
All counterattacks were successfully repulsed, the battlegroup’s spokesman, Yaroslav Yakimkin said
Erdogan set to discuss Ukraine, Black Sea security in Budapest — TV
The television channel said the leaders also plan to discuss cooperation between the two countries, which celebrate the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year
US-led coalition’s F-35 dangerously approach two Russian Su-35 in Syria
With such actions the coalition continues to create conditions for dangerous air incidents, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Conflicting Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit noted
ECOWAS delegation meets with Niger’s ousted president
According to the RFI radio station, the meeting with Mohamed Bazoum was attended, among others, by former Nigerian President Abdulsalami Abubakar, who led the delegation
Russia heard no reaction from int’l organizations on journalist Dugina’s death – MFA
The official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, said that "hypocrisy prevails in the activities of Western structures, the division into good and bad, their own and others' journalists"
Russia says its forces repelled Ukrainian attack in area of Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov also said that up to 190 Ukrainian servicemen, an armored fighting vehicle, two vehicles, two self-propelled Polish-made Krab artillery guns
US twists arms of Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia to send Soviet weapons to Kiev — top brass
Igor Kostyukov stressed that the US wished to prolong the conflict in Ukraine by all possible means
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Six Ukrainian attacks repelled by Russian forces in Donetsk area – top brass
According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, the losses of the enemy amounted to over 280 fighters
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Russian Investigative launches probe into drone attack on railway in Kursk
Five people were injured in the incident
Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Putin has repeatedly visited the command post of the Russian special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
New Astarta sniper rifle presented at the Army 2023 Forum
Astarta’s tactical and technical characteristics are superior to those of the 12.7-millimeter OSV-96 sniper rifle
Russia sees nuclear weapons as only possible response to some threats — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the development of the situation around Ukraine confirms the validity of Russia's concerns in this area
Ukrainian military tries to attack ZNPP with drones ten times a day — Rosenergoatom
An adviser to the CEO of the Rosenergoatom concern Renat Karchaa noted that the power plant’s units were well-protected
Soyuz rocket with Progress MS-24 cargo spacecraft installed on Baikonur’s launch pad
Launch scheduled for August 23
Preliminary data shows Luna-25 lunar probe collided with Moon’s surface – Roscosmos
Automatic station "Luna-25" ceased to exist, noted in the state corporation
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
More than 40,000 construction workers are employed in Russia’s new regions
According to Russian Construction Minister Irek Faizullin, it’s necessary to rebuild homes and the utilities systems even in locations where security is yet insufficient
Abnormal situation occurs during transfer of Luna-25 probe to pre-landing orbit
At present specialists of the command and control team are analyzing the situation
Slovak intelligence chief arrested on charges of abuse of power
The first attempt to detain Alac and former SIS head Vladimir Pcolinsky was made on Thursday
Hungarian companies want to expand work in Russia — Orban
"Despite sanctions and political difficulties, Hungarian companies represented in Russia are looking for opportunities to expand their activities," said Bertalan Havasi, a spokesman for the head of the Hungarian prime minister
Moscow’s Domodedovo, Vnukovo airports suspend flight arrivals, departures
According to the Flightradar service, planes are rerouted for landing in Sheremetyevo, another Moscow airport, or awaiting further instructions in midair over Ryazan
Press review: US plays bloc builder with AUKUS and heavy losses sap Kiev’s combat strength
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 18th
Air defenses stopped drone from flying over Moscow — mayor
Sergey Sobyanin thanked the military for their work
Drone crashed into rooftop of railway station in central Russia — governor
Five people were slightly injured by shards of glass
